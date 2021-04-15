Sky: Children of the Light will launch on Switch this June

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a while since last time we reported about Sky: Children of the Light. Last time we talked about it, we were told that the Switch version of the platformer was delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19, and we didn't know when exactly the game would be released to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Now, developer and publisher That Game Company finally brought some great news. In an announcement, the studio wrote:

"We're pleased to announce that 'Sky: Children of the Light' is launching globally on Nintendo Switch this June! Currently available on AppStore and Google Play, the eagerly anticipated social adventure game will be free-to-start and provide cross-play capabilities for players between mobile and console. Stay tuned - additional details on the release will be announced between now and launch day."

Sky: Children of the Light was initially released to iOS in July 2019 and later also landed on Android in December 2019.