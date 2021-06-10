Sky: Children of the Light is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 29

During this year's Summer Game Fest, it was revealed that the award-winning adventure game Sky: Children of the Light will be making its console debut on Nintendo Switch on June 29. The game, if you weren't aware, comes from the creators of PS3 classic Journey and the equally as relaxing Flower. Sky has been out since 2019 on iOS and it later came to Android devices in 2020.

It was also mentioned in the presentation that the game will be hosting a collaboration with Le Petit Prince on July 6 for a limited time.

Will you be picking up this one for Nintendo Switch?