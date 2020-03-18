Sky: Children of the Light coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020

That Game Company - the studio behind Journey and Flower - has announced that their platform, Sky: Children of the Light, has been downloaded over 10 million times by fans around the world. This is an important milestone, which comes following numerous awards such as Apple's 'iPhone Game of the Year' and the Mobile Game Awards 'Game of the Year - People's Choice'.

Beyond this important result, the studio also announced that the game will also come to Nintendo Switch, which will be the first home console to host the game later this year. In addition, the studio also announced that it has been at work for the release of Sky: Children of the Light on Google Play, now expected for April, and it's now possible to pre-register http://bit.ly/PreregisterSky" target="_blank">here</a> to get more information on the game.

That Game Company has finally promised to be able to get cross-play support for the game, allowing mobile players to connect to home console versions very soon. Check out the trailer for the game coming to Nintendo Switch.