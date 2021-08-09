Skullgirls 2nd Encore DLC character Umbrella will be playable in early access Alpha soon

Earlier in May, it was announced that DLC character Umbrella will be coming to the action fighter Skullgirls 2nd Encore. Back then, we didn't know exactly when. But now, we just got more information.

Via the official Twitter account of Skullgirls, developer Lab Zero Games and publisher Skybound Games has announced that they are making Umbrella and Hungern playable in an early access Alpha for Skullgirls 2nd Encore on Steam via the Season 1 Pass this month, right in August.

However other than that, nothing much was revealed, we were just told to "stay tuned for more details". So far, according to the Steam post, we only know that in Q3 2021 a Beta / Early Access has been planned, and the official launch is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Umbrella is expected to land in 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile.