Skull King & Faraway

Board games are in a golden age, offering a variety of experiences from fast-paced social deception games to deep strategic adventures. Skull King and Faraway fall into very different categories, yet both promise engaging gameplay, clever mechanics, and high replayability. But do they deliver? Let's dive in.

Skull King

Skull King, designed by Brent Beck, is a trick-taking game that takes the classic mechanics of games like Spades or Hearts and cranks them up to eleven with added chaos, strategy, and a bit of pirate flair. Players bid on how many tricks they think they will win each round, and success hinges on both skill and a bit of bluffing.

The game comes in a compact box, making it easy to take on the go. The art style is appropriately pirate-themed, with vibrant illustrations and well-designed iconography. The cards themselves have a solid finish, ensuring durability over multiple play sessions. At its core, Skull King follows standard trick-taking mechanics—each player plays one card, highest card of the lead suit wins the trick unless a special ability intervenes. The twist? Players must predict exactly how many tricks they will win before the round starts. The more accurate their bid, the higher their score.

The deck introduces unique elements like:





Pirate Cards - Trump any standard suit card.



Skull King - The ultimate trump card, but with vulnerabilities.



Escape Cards - Let you avoid winning a trick, useful for strategic play.



Mermaids & Special Powers - Certain cards counter pirates or the Skull King himself.



The best part about Skull King is how it evolves. Early rounds are low-stakes, but as more cards enter play, the tension ramps up. Knowing how to manipulate bids, read your opponents, and anticipate special cards is where the game truly shines. It rewards experience without alienating newcomers, making it an excellent choice for mixed groups.

Skull King is a brilliant trick-taking game that rewards clever play, bluffing, and calculated risk-taking. It's fast-paced, fun, and consistently delivers memorable moments. If you love classic card games but want something with more personality and tactical choices, this is an easy recommendation.

Faraway

In stark contrast to the intense competition of Skull King, Faraway is a serene yet strategic tableau-building game. Designed by Johannes Goupy and Corentin Lebrat, this game invites players to explore a mysterious archipelago, gather resources, and make tough choices about how to shape their journey.

The production value of Faraway is top-tier. The artwork is breathtaking, with soft, dreamlike landscapes that capture the essence of adventure and discovery. The iconography is clear, making the game accessible without feeling overwhelming. The cards have a nice linen finish, and the game's insert keeps everything neatly organized. Faraway revolves around card drafting and tableau-building. Each turn, players choose from a set of island cards, deciding whether to claim their benefits immediately or place them strategically in their tableau for long-term bonuses.

The islands offer different paths to victory:





Collecting Resources - Essential for gaining new abilities and points.



Unlocking Special Abilities - Some islands offer persistent effects that shape your strategy.



Scoring Synergies - The real magic of Faraway comes from chaining effects together.



The balance between immediate rewards and long-term planning is what makes Faraway shine. Since the game ends after a set number of rounds, every decision matters, and efficiency is key. Despite its peaceful aesthetic, Faraway is highly strategic. Every choice influences your overall efficiency, and finding the right combinations can be deeply satisfying. Unlike heavier engine-builders, Faraway keeps downtime to a minimum, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience throughout.

Faraway is an excellent gateway game for fans of strategic tableau-building. It's visually stunning, mechanically tight, and delivers satisfying decision-making without overstaying its welcome. If you enjoy thoughtful, puzzle-like games that let you shape your own journey, Faraway is well worth your time.

Both Skull King and Faraway excel in their respective categories. If you're looking for a high-energy trick-taking game with deception and tension, Skull King is the way to go. On the other hand, if you prefer a more relaxing but still deeply strategic experience, Faraway offers an elegant, meditative alternative. Ultimately, the choice comes down to your gaming preferences. Trick-taking fans will adore Skull King's competitive energy, while tableau-building enthusiasts will find Faraway a delightful addition to their collection. Either way, you can't go wrong.