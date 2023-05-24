Skull Island trailer gives us our first look at anime King Kong

Netflix has confirmed that next month will see the premiere of the anime series, Skull Island. Anyone who has seen the 2017 film of a similar name will already be familiar as to what this is set to offer, as the show will see a bunch of adventurers shipwrecked on a mysterious island that just so happens to be inhabited by prehistoric creatures and a very large ape.

The show will debut on June 22, and ahead of that date, Netflix has now released a teaser trailer for the series, which gives a brief look at the action and events that it will look to offer. You can catch that trailer below.