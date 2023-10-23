Skull Island: Rise of Kong was made in just 1 year

HQ

Skull Island: Rise of Kong might just be the game to beat out Lord of the Rings: Gollum as the worst title released this calendar year. But, even while it may be fun to laugh at the dated graphics, terrible gameplay and more, apparently the developers barely had any time to make it.

A new report from The Verge states that the developers at IguanaBee were given around 12 months to make Skull Island: Rise of Kong from scratch. "The development process of this game was started in June of last year and it was aimed to end on June 2nd this year. So one year development process," said a dev who wished to remain anonymous.

Apparently, publisher GameMill is known for requiring a short turnaround on its licensed games. "It was very common for us not to be provided with all the information about the project," said a former IguanaBee developer.

Scheduling problems were also joined by funding issues, which meant that experienced staff members would be let go due to the publisher reportedly not giving enough money to a project to keep them around. It all seems incredibly messy, as does the game that has been released.

