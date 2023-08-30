Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Skull Island: Rise of Kong launches in October

A giant new release has joined the mega month of October.

HQ

October 2023 seems to be a bloodbath when it comes to new game releases. This includes titles like Forza Motorsport, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Sonic Superstars, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Cities Skylines II, Alone in the Dark and Alan Wake 2 - just to name a few.

But clearly GameMill Entertainment isn't afraid of some competition, and has therefore decided to launch Skull Island: Rise of Kong during October as well. In a new trailer - which you can check out below - it's confirmed that October 17 is the day you can help Kong become the king of Skull Island.

HQ
