Skull Island: Rise of Kong launches in October

October 2023 seems to be a bloodbath when it comes to new game releases. This includes titles like Forza Motorsport, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Sonic Superstars, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Cities Skylines II, Alone in the Dark and Alan Wake 2 - just to name a few.

But clearly GameMill Entertainment isn't afraid of some competition, and has therefore decided to launch Skull Island: Rise of Kong during October as well. In a new trailer - which you can check out below - it's confirmed that October 17 is the day you can help Kong become the king of Skull Island.