Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Skull Island: Rise of Kong announced with a first trailer

Help the mighty Kong to become the king of Skull Island.

GameMill Entertainment has just announced a new adventure based on Kong, in which we get to play as the big primate rather than trying to defeat him. The goal in Skull Island: Rise of Kong is to become the king of Skull Island, while also getting revenge on the evil creature Gaw who killed your parents at a young age.

The press release says we can look forward to "Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land". Along the way, there will also be boss fights and secrets to uncover.

We're not convinced quite yet, but hopefully it'll turn out great in the end. You can check out the announcement trailer below. Skull Island: Rise of Kong launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox later this year.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

