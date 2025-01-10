Skull & Co. unveils new Nintendo Switch 2 accessory

HQ

Skull & Co. has just revealed in a post on social media their latest accessory for the highly anticipated Switch 2: the NeoGrip. This new addition promises to enhance your handheld experience with a more secure grip, but what's truly interesting is that the images of the product seem to show a glimpse of the unannounced hardware. Skull & Co. has also hinted at more accessories to come, urging fans to stay tuned for more updates. This revelation adds to the growing list of companies, including DBrand and Genki, teasing their own products for the new console.

What do you think of the NeoGrip accessory for the Switch 2?