Skull & Bones has been age-rated

HQ

It looks like Ubisoft is gearing up to dish out some details on its pirate game Skull & Bones, as the game has been both rated by the ESRB, and a recent report from Tom Henderson (via Try Hard Guides) has said that a "re-reveal" is planned for the beginning of July.

The age-rating by the ESRB has given the game a Mature 17+ rating, for its blood, strong language, suggestive themes, use of drugs, and violence. It's also said that the title will have in-game purchases, and as for what players will be getting up to, we're told in the accompanying description:

"This is a naval-combat action game in which players assume the role of a shipwrecked outcast on a journey to become a pirate captain. As players take on missions, they can explore settlements and engage in dramatic sea battles."

As for the re-reveal report, Henderson simply states that it is set for the week of July 4, and will see Ubisoft slapping an actual release date on the game, as well as showing off some gameplay.

When it does debut, Skull & Bones will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.