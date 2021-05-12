Skull & Bones delayed yet again - Will look very different in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a year since Ubisoft confirmed it had to delay Skull & Bones again. We were then told the very Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag-inspired game would launch before April 2022. Well, that's not happening either.

The French company had its earnings report for the previous fiscal year today, which obviously also included some of the plans for the year ahead. This includes reiterating that Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, The Division: Heartland, Roller Champions and the soon to be renamed Rainbow Six: Quarantine are still set to launch before April. Notice tat certain games aren't mentioned there? Yup. Skull & Bones now has a very vague launch window of sometime between April 2022 and March 31 2023. What they don't say is the reason why, but I think you deserve to know some of it.

Because Skull & Bones will be a very different game the next time you see it. Elisabeth Pellen, the project's new creative director, wasn't kidding when she said they have a "new vision" for it last year, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of reception what I'd call a much more hardcore take on Black Flag will get when it's shown again.