Skull and Bones will reportedly launch in February

Ubisoft Singapore has kind of learned their lesson, so they've been fairly vague about Skull and Bones' release date the last year. The French publisher settled with saying the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag-inspired game would launch this fiscal year before specifying it was set to arrive sometime between the 1st of January and the 1st of April one month ago. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming in January, and some of us believe Ubisoft wants to avoid having those two games too close together while also getting it out the door in good time before the fiscal year ends, so a launch in mid-February seemed very likely. That's apparently spot on.

Tom Henderson's Insider Gaming reports that Skull and Bones is set to launch on the 16th of February, 2024. He basically has a spotless track record when it comes to Ubisoft's plans, so expect an official announcement shortly.