Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones will launch this November

The release date has just been confirmed at the gameplay presentation.

HQ

When Ubisoft announced that there would be a Skull and Bones gameplay presentation today earlier this week, it became increasingly more plausible that we would get to learn about the release date of the game, especially when considering the previous age-rating and rumours that suggested it would be November this year.

Well, now that the gameplay presentation is over, it has been confirmed that Skull and Bones will be landing on PC and consoles this November, on November 8, 2022 to be exact.

To add to this, we've been able to see the gameplay ahead of time, to be able to write up a preview, which you can read in full right here.

Skull and Bones

