Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones will get more gameplay later today, despite recent delay

Ubisoft has outlined how it will be using the extra time.

Ubisoft just can't seem to crack the nut that is Skull and Bones. The game has been in development for seemingly forever and despite that everytime it shows off more gameplay it never seems to go down well with fans or critics alike. The recent delay was the latest example of this very situation, but following up to this, the developer has now shared a bit of extra information as to what's next for the pirating multiplayer game.

It's said that the development team will be using the additional time to "offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day 1," and that "this extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."

Then to add to this, Ubisoft will be keeping us posted with information about the game on social channels, all starting with an extra batch of gameplay footage coming later today and tailored to the game's lore.

As for when Skull and Bones will actually launch, all that is mentioned is that it will be confirmed alongside further test phase periods "very soon".

Are you still excited to hear more about Skull and Bones?

