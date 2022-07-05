Skull and Bones will be rerevealed with gameplay on Thursday

HQ

The ESRB rating made it very clear that Skull and Bones is closer to launch than many of you might have thought after years of basically no news, so it's not surprising that the rumoured rereveal is happening.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Skull and Bones will get its own Ubisoft Forward stream at 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST on July 7. This will show us a lot of gameplay and "other treasures" from the very Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag-inspired game, so stay tuned for a ton of footage and in-depth details on Thursday.