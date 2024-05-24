Skull and Bones will be free-to-play next week

HQ

Ubisoft has decided to make its AAAA pirate simulator free for the next week. The French publisher has announced that Skull and Bones is going to be free-to-play between May 30 and June 6 and that any progress you make in the game will be saved and can be carried forward to a paid version of the game if you decide to pick up a copy and continue your adventure on the Indian Ocean after this free week.

While Ubisoft has affirmed that Skull and Bones is performing well, a completely free week less than four months after launch isn't exactly the best look especially so since this will be happening only a few days after the second season debuts for the title too.

With this free period in mind, will you be checking out Skull and Bones? If you're on the fence, be sure to read our review to see if it's for you.