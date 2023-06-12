Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones still afloat, closed beta in August

It's been a rough ride for Skull and Bones since it was announced ten years ago, and just last month we learned that the game will not be released until sometime before April next year. Then today during Ubisoft's press event they announced, via a live performance with fake singing pirates, that a closed beta is on the way for the game in question.

Between August 25 and 28, selected players can test the adventure on their own, and we hope that a more concrete release date will be revealed after this. Exactly what the beta will ultimately offer we unfortunately don't know at this point, but any evidence that the development of this damned pirate ship is moving forward we see as something positive at the moment.

Skull and Bones

