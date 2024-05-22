Skull and Bones' second season arrives next week

HQ

Ubisoft has confirmed that the second season of Skull and Bones is set to kick off as soon as next week on May 28. The pirate title will be getting a new batch of content as part of its Year 1 offering, with this season set to be known as Chorus of Havoc.

While Ubisoft has yet to share a trailer or release a blog post talking about the specifics of what this season will bring, the formerly announced roadmap does give us a glimpse into much of what will be coming.

We know that the Hubac Twins will be arriving as Pirate Lords to battle, we know that more Takeover opportunities are set to debut, that a Compagnie Warship is arriving, a Dragon Boat event is planned, new furniture, weapons, and ships will be available to collect, better fleet management techniques will be offered, and that the Megalodon will appear as a sea monster to hunt.

Will you be returning to the Indian Ocean in the next season of Skull and Bones?