English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones' second season arrives next week

Expect new Pirate Lords to battle, Takeovers to complete, and even Megalodons to hunt.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft has confirmed that the second season of Skull and Bones is set to kick off as soon as next week on May 28. The pirate title will be getting a new batch of content as part of its Year 1 offering, with this season set to be known as Chorus of Havoc.

While Ubisoft has yet to share a trailer or release a blog post talking about the specifics of what this season will bring, the formerly announced roadmap does give us a glimpse into much of what will be coming.

We know that the Hubac Twins will be arriving as Pirate Lords to battle, we know that more Takeover opportunities are set to debut, that a Compagnie Warship is arriving, a Dragon Boat event is planned, new furniture, weapons, and ships will be available to collect, better fleet management techniques will be offered, and that the Megalodon will appear as a sea monster to hunt.

Will you be returning to the Indian Ocean in the next season of Skull and Bones?

Skull and Bones

Related texts

0
Skull and BonesScore

Skull and Bones
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

There is potential to explore in places, but there are also far too many holes for this ship to make it back to port.



Loading next content