Skull and Bones PvP mode is being delayed

HQ

Ubisoft revealed plans to bring a dedicated PvP mode to Skull and Bones back during the Ubisoft Forward in June, where it was announced that the mode would be coming to the game in the third season of content, however that will no longer be the case.

In a post on X, Ubisoft affirms that the mode is being delayed so that extra effort and work can be put into it to tackle identified opportunities to improve. There is no release date or window on when the mode could release with this delay in mind.

"We have been thoroughly testing the PvP game mode internally and with our Insiders. We've received great feedback and have identified more opportunities to improve further. Because the quality of the experience is paramount to us, we've made the decision to postpone the release of the 5v5 PvP mode."

Expect more information about the mode in the coming days as part of a Letter from the Producer.