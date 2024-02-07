Skull and Bones' launch trailer is here

HQ

Tomorrow is a big day as Ubisoft is kicking of its Skull and Bones beta, which will run between 8-11 February, and you will be able to play it for free. There are some limitations as you can't level up more than Tier 6 Rank 1 (Infamy Brigand), but bu will ge to keep your progress when the actual game is being released on February 16 - ending an 11 years long development cycle full of hurdles and delays.

With that being said, let's just enjoy the launch trailer below. Skull and Bones will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.