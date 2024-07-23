English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones heads to Steam for 22 August tie-up

It's only taken six months of exclusivity with Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store to reach Valve's harbour.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The irregular naval battle action RPG Skull and Bones has set a date when it will anchor in Steam's waters. On August 22nd, players on Valve's platform will be able to sail its seas and join the multiplayer and Seasons content, having ended its PC exclusivity on the Epic Games Store (and Ubisoft Connect, of course).

Season 3 is set to arrive later this summer, adding a 5v5 PvP mode, so we wouldn't be surprised if Ubisoft took the opportunity to do so on the same day.

Skull and Bones was one of the most notorious development hells of recent years, and its launch on February 16 was almost a foregone conclusion. However, it seems to have managed to establish a stable enough player base that Ubisoft hasn't thrown away its support for the game. We'll see how Skull and Bones does in these new waters.

Skull and Bones

Thanks, Gamingbolt.

Related texts

0
Skull and BonesScore

Skull and Bones
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

There is potential to explore in places, but there are also far too many holes for this ship to make it back to port.



Loading next content