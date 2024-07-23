Skull and Bones heads to Steam for 22 August tie-up

HQ

The irregular naval battle action RPG Skull and Bones has set a date when it will anchor in Steam's waters. On August 22nd, players on Valve's platform will be able to sail its seas and join the multiplayer and Seasons content, having ended its PC exclusivity on the Epic Games Store (and Ubisoft Connect, of course).

Season 3 is set to arrive later this summer, adding a 5v5 PvP mode, so we wouldn't be surprised if Ubisoft took the opportunity to do so on the same day.

Skull and Bones was one of the most notorious development hells of recent years, and its launch on February 16 was almost a foregone conclusion. However, it seems to have managed to establish a stable enough player base that Ubisoft hasn't thrown away its support for the game. We'll see how Skull and Bones does in these new waters.

Thanks, Gamingbolt.