Skull and Bones has been delayed, again

It's so non-shocking that it is actually becoming sort of shocking, but Ubisoft's pirate action Skull and Bones is delayed, again. It's been over five years since the game was announced and the idea was that it would be released the following year, i.e. 2018, but since then it's been postponed so many times that we here at the editorial team have honestly lost count.

But things were looking brighter than they had in a long time when gameplay was shown off this summer and proved it actually was under development and not just a fantasy and imagination. The content, however, left a lot to be desired, so it was urgent for Ubisoft to hoist the sails and set sail to actually be able to finish this year as promised. On November 8 to be more precise.

But that's not going to happen. Instead, March 9, 2023 is now the new release date - although we wouldn't exactly bet money on it. The open beta that was supposed to start shortly before the release has of course also been moved forward, but the date has not yet been announced.

Are you still keen on Skull and Bones or do you feel the ship has sailed?