Skull and Bones Gets Yet Another Major Delay, Ubisoft Cancels 3 Unannounced Games

HQ

In a press release sent out yesterday, Ubisoft has announced that it has cancelled 3 unannounced games, and that it is delaying the pirate game Skull and Bones once more, making it the sixth time the title has been pushed back.

Outlining its new financial strategy, Ubisoft said it is struggling with "facing major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles." The gaming giant cited underperforming titles such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023.

In an emergency investors call, Ubisoft went on to tell its concerned investors that in the next fiscal year, beginning April 2023, a few major titles would be releasing including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed: Mirage, and other unannounced games.

Skull and Bones is the big loser of this whole situation, it seems, as the pirate game which was announced back in 2017 gets its sixth delay from March of this year to an unannounced date.

Despite having a few "mega-brands" under its wing in the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series, it seems Ubisoft is still struggling to carve its niche within the market. It seems its dialling back its wider efforts to focus on a few, larger releases in the future, but we'll have to wait and see whether this works out for the company.