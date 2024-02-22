Skull and Bones' first season arrives next week

HQ

Ubisoft is wasting no time in bringing new content to Skull and Bones (thankfully, as we say in our review, it needs it), as the first season of the game's live premise is kicking off as soon as next week.

Known as Raging Tides, this season is bringing a slate of new content to the pirating title, including a new Pirate Lord to battle (Philippe La Peste), a new Kingpin Tylosaurus monster to hunt, additional takeover opportunities and legendary heists, more faction convoys, further territory control support, and of course season rewards to make your ship stand out even more.

Season 1: Raging Tides will debut in Skull and Bones as soon as February 27, 2024, and you can check out the trailer for the upcoming season below.