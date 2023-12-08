Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones confirmed for February launch

We'll see if it sticks.

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on the news that suggested that Skull and Bones was expected to make its debut in February. Well, the often reliable folk at Insider Gaming have proved themselves once again, as Ubisoft has now confirmed that Skull and Bones is set to launch on February 16, 2024.

At least it is right now. With the sheer number of delays that this game has received it wouldn't be a huge surprise if there was a last minute change again. Still, considering the many years that this project has been in development for, it's highly likely that this will finally be the time it receives a launch date.

With launch coming up, Ubisoft has stated that there will be three days of Early Access on offer from February 13, 2024 for anyone who subscribes to Ubisoft+ or purchases the Premium Edition of the game. The title will also support crossplay and cross-progression when it arrives.

HQ
Skull and Bones

