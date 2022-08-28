Skull and Bones, can your PC handle it?

HQ

Ubisoft's pirate game Skull and Bones has been in development for ages now, but it seems to be finally coming out on November 8th, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X (and S), Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. The game is also included with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

Now we finally have got a lot of info about the PC version. Of course there are 4K, HDR and uncapped frame rates with widescreen and multi-monitor support. And let's not forget image upscaling with ray tracing, DLSS, FSR and XeSS and all those other wonderful things.

Ubisoft has promised "dedicated physical as well as cloud servers across multiple continents, ensuring smooth connectivity even during high activity spikes". Well... time will tell about that, since Ubisoft's servers are not known to be the most stable ones out there.

See right here at Gamereactor, whether or not your PC can handle the stress and salty water of Skull and Bones.

Low Preset 1080p 30 FPS





Processor (Intel/AMD): i7-4790/Ryzen 5 1600



RAM: 8GB (Dual-Channel)



Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB



Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only)



Storage: 65GB available disk space



High Preset 1080p 60 FPS





Processor (Intel/AMD): i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600



RAM: 16GB (Dual-Channel)



Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB



Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit only)



Storage: 65GB available disk space



High Preset 1440p 60 FPS





Processor (Intel/AMD): i7-9700K/Ryzen 5 5600X



RAM: 16GB (Dual-Channel)



Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB



Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit only)



Storage: 65GB available disk space



Ultra Preset 4K 60 FPS





Processor (Intel/AMD): i5-11600K/Ryzen 5 5600X



RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel)



Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB



Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit only)



Storage: 65GB available disk space





