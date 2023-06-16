Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones beta removed from consoles

Only PC players are fit for the high seas, it seems.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Skull and Bones' closed beta, set to run from the 25th to the 28th of August, will now no longer allow players from either the Xbox Series X/S or PS5 platforms.

Signups were available for both consoles on the Ubisoft official website but have since been removed. There has been no reason given for this removal at the time of writing.

As we know, Skull and Bones has been an absolute disaster for Ubisoft. Delays have been rife and even in the last beta test players weren't impressed by it. Of course, there's always the chance this reputation can be turned around, but at this point things are looking rather bleak.

Skull and Bones

Related texts



Loading next content