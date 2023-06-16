Skull and Bones beta removed from consoles

HQ

Skull and Bones' closed beta, set to run from the 25th to the 28th of August, will now no longer allow players from either the Xbox Series X/S or PS5 platforms.

Signups were available for both consoles on the Ubisoft official website but have since been removed. There has been no reason given for this removal at the time of writing.

As we know, Skull and Bones has been an absolute disaster for Ubisoft. Delays have been rife and even in the last beta test players weren't impressed by it. Of course, there's always the chance this reputation can be turned around, but at this point things are looking rather bleak.