Skul: The Hero Slayer is heading to consoles on October 21

SouthPAW Games has announced that its spooky 2D roguelike Skul: The Hero Slayer is releasing on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on October 21. A brand-new content update will also coincide with the game's console launch, and this is planned to add a new hard mode, new enemies for each chapter, and a whole slew of fixes and improvements. More details can be found within this recent development update blog.

Skul: The Hero Slayer, if you are unaware, first launched on PC this January, and it currently has a 'Very Positive' response on Steam and a Metacritic score of 80. One particularly interesting aspect about its gameplay is that you can equip roughly 100 skulls and these have an impact on your capabilities during combat. Up to two skulls can be equipped at a time and these alter aspects such as your attack range, speed, and power.

"Skul's journey to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation has been a long one - but we're thrilled the little guy is finally making his debut during the spookiest time of the year," said Sangwoo Park, CEO of SouthPAW. "We never imagined the success Skul would see on Steam in the past year, and we know the future is bright for everyone's favorite boney little anti-hero on consoles."

You can take a look at Skul's most recent trailer in the video above.