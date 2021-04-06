Skrelp and Clauncher are making their Pokémon Go debut next week

You're watching Advertisements

Next week (April 13-18), Pokémon Go is celebrating rivalries within the franchise and several creatures are set to make their debut within the game.

Skrelp and Clauncher, two Pokémon that entered the series in Generation VI, will now be appearing in the wild, in raids, and within encounters after completing Field Research. Therian Forme Landorus is also making its Pokémon Go debut and will be appearing in five-star raids.

Additionally, rivaling Pokémon such as Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Pokémon such as Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper will also be hatching from 5km eggs.

