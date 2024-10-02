Skoda's new Elroq will start at €33,000

HQ

Skoda has very big plans and ambitions with its recently revealed new Elroq electric vehicle. The car maker has confirmed the starting price for the car and revealed that it has positioned the model to be regarded as the most affordable EV in its segment (compact SUV) in the entirety of Europe.

The Elroq is powered by a powertrain that clocks up to 210 kW and can deliver a range of 560 km on one charge. It will offer 1,580 litres of storage space, have a 13-inch infotainment panel, an interior made from sustainable materials, a top speed of 180 km/h, at most an 82 kWh battery that can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes, and multiple variants that include a rear-wheel drive and smaller battery duo of the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60, a rear-wheel drive and full battery size Elroq 85, and an all-wheel drive full battery size Elroq 85x.

Skoda has said that the new Elroq range is available for order from today and that it will expand its availability beyond Europe in the weeks that follow. The exact shipping and release date is unconfirmed, but we do know that the cheapest base model will set you back €33,000.

