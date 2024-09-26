Skoda will reveal the new Elroq on October 1

HQ

We've known for a little while that Skoda is soon set to show off a brand new addition to the Elroq family. This will be a reboot in many ways, as it will be the first model to adopt Skoda's new Modern Solid design philosophy, all while being the first all-electric compact SUV from the car maker.

As we knew all of this, what's the development worth highlighting today? Well, Skoda has now revealed the exact date on when it will present this updated Elroq to the world.

October 1 will be the date that a show is held in Prague and streamed around the world to give everyone a first taste of what this model will offer. You can tune in and watch the reveal here.

Skoda

