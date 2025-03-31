Škoda to reveal the all-new Elroq RS this week

HQ

Škoda has revealed when exactly we will get to hear and see more about its upcoming next electric vehicle. Known as the Elroq RS, this is an all-EV compact SUV, which will get its full unveiling this week before making its first public appearance next week as part of Milan Design Week.

Škoda notes that the Elroq RS will feature some more creative elements, including "the new high-gloss black Tech-Deck Face." The car will also come in a specific colour scheme, the Mamba Green finish.

As per the reveal time, we're told this will be 9:00 BST / 10:00 CEST on April 3, and that it will happen on Škoda's YouTube channel. The public reveal will occur between April 8-13, when Milan Design Week happens.

Škoda

This is an ad: