Škoda teases and prepares for new Elroq reveal

Škoda is on the brink of a major design philosophy change. The car maker is about to debut an all-new model that will be the first to adopt it's new Modern Solid design language, and this first car to get the treatment on this platform will be none other than the Elroq.

This vehicle will be a compact SUV EV. While we're waiting for firm information and specifications, we have been shown the first concept mockup of the car and informed that the full unveiling will be happening some time in October. We're not given a firm date just yet.

Head of exterior design at Škoda Auto, Karl Neuhold, talked a little about the Elroq, adding: "Thanks to its long range and rugged body style, the Elroq will be the perfect companion for Everyday Explorers on outdoor adventures, while its compact size also makes it ideal for urban driving."

Do you like the look of the Elroq?

