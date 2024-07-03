Skoda reveals new all-electric compact SUV

HQ

Skoda is looking to bolster its electric portfolio later this year when it debuts an all-new compact SUV known as the Elroq. This vehicle is designed to be ideal for urban and suburban driving, and comes in a form that promises storage space between 470 litres to 1,580 litres depending on the model.

The Elroq will come in a multitude of models that have differing amounts of space and power outputs. The models start with the 50 and then go up to the 60, the 85, and finally the 85x, with these featuring battery capacities of 55kWh, 63kWh, 82kWh, and 82kWh, respectively, which enables the car to kick out a power output and top speed of 170kW100mph, 204kW/100mph, 285kW/112mph, and 200kW/112mph, respectively too. The main other difference is that the 85x will also be all-wheel drive with a dual-motor configuration, whereas the rest will be rear-wheel drive.

In terms of range, you can expect around 348 miles on a single charge, with DC fast-charging enabled and capable of going from 10-80% battery in under 28 minutes.

The exact release date and price for the Elroq has yet to be affirmed, but we can expect to see the car on roads this autumn all the same.

