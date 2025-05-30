Skoda reimagines classics as part of new Concept series

HQ

Skoda has, as of late, been in the business of reimagining many of its classic models and cars, giving them a new lease on life as an electric vehicle with typically very eccentric and eye-catching appearances. This all is happening as part of the Concept series and the latest inclusion on this front is the Favorit.

The iconic car from the 1980s has been reimagined and re-envisioned through the Modern Solid design language used in Skoda's EVs. This new iteration of the car that was created under the Iron Curtain, is described as a "striking, modern interpretation of the Favorit, capturing the spirit of innovation that defined the original."

The car has a variety of quirky features and design elements, with the most striking being the headlight design that is regarded as a "clever nod" to the original car. To respect the bulky Czechoslovakian headlamps made during the 80s, designer Ljudmil Slavov created an idea that spans "ultra-slim LED strips at the front and rear, set behind semi-transparent covers that mirror the size and volume of the original lamps," which in the designer's own words, "allow the lights to project different patterns, which owners could personalise."

While it's definitely an interesting idea, we won't be seeing this iteration of the Favorit on roads at all, as the car is not intended for production. What we can expect is "more iconic re-imaginings on the horizon".

