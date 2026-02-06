Skoda boss says many Chinese EV brands will disappear from Europe

HQ

Currently, the market has seen numerous new competitors arrive from China, and some have even established a pretty firm foothold, like BYD and Xpeng. But if you ask the boss of Skoda, Martin Jahn, many of these will ultimately disappear from Europe.

In an interview with Auto Express, Jahn says that the amount of competitors currently is "unsustainable", and that he foresees increased consolidation in the space. Furthermore, he also believes consumer confidence in these brands are too low to create a worthwhile carved out space.

"The question is, what is financially sustainable? I think there will be a consolidation of the Chinese car industry and the question is, how long can you keep so many brands and launching new cars at this pace? Because the question then is whether you can depreciate all the investments? So how long is this sustainable?"

Skoda and other more established manufacturers have seen increased pressure from Chinese manufactureres, so he has a teeny tiny bias here, but do you agree?