Skip the hassle of feeding your pets with Xiaomi's smart feeder

This 24-hour automatic feeding station has been the focus of our latest Quick Look episode.

We know that it can be a challenge to adhere and be perfect when it comes to feeding your pets. Getting the right portions at the right time can be tricky, especially since many of us live busy lives. But fortunately, Xiaomi has a solution for this very problem.

Known as the Smart Pet Feeder (with smart referring to the device and not your furry friend, unfortunately), this gadget is designed to automatically dispense food in the right portion sizes and at the right time, all on a 24-hour cycle.

To see if this gadget will help you in caring for your pets, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see our very own Magnus share some thoughts and opinions on this helpful gadget.

