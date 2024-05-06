Skins based on the original Mortal Kombat movie confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Today, movies and TV shows based on video games are regularly released that are actually really good, but just a few years ago, the concept was something people laughed at because it was usually almost shockingly bad.

But there were exceptions. These include 1995's Mortal Kombat, a movie that was a box office hit and immensely popular. Not necessarily because of the well-written story and strong character portrayals, but because it actually felt like real Mortal Kombat.

And Netherrealm Studios has obviously not forgotten this. The series' co-creator and Netherrealm boss, Ed Boon, has shared a picture on X that reveals that the movie costumes are on their way to Mortal Kombat 1.

It's not known if all the characters that were in the film will get a movie skin, but it seems logical and Scorpion is at least shown.

Do you remember the Mortal Kombat movie and what did you think of it?