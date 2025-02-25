Skin Deep launches on PC in April

HQ

As part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase that happened recently, developer Blendo Games just revealed when we can expect its single-player shooter Skin Deep to make its arrival on PC.

The sci-fi title, which asks players to overcome a spaceship takeover by pirates by sneaking and sabotaging their efforts, will be making its debut on PC via Steam on April 30, and the exciting news is that if you can't wait those two months to experience the action for yourself, a demo for the game has just been made available. By heading to the ongoing Steam Next Fest, you can play through a portion of Skin Deep to see if this game should be on your wishlist.

You can also find the latest trailer for the game below to learn more about the game.