Skibidi Toilet takes the throne in Fortnite

Fortnite just dropped its wildest crossover yet, bringing the infamous Skibidi Toilet meme into the game. Rumors had been flying around about new cosmetics, and today, Epic Games confirmed them. Players can now grab the Skibidi Toilet bundle, which includes the Plugerman skin, a Lego-style Skibidi backpack, a separate Skibidi Toilet backpack, and a Plungerman Plunger pickaxe. The bundle will cost you 2,200 V-Bucks, though it's currently on sale from its original price of 2,900 V-Bucks.

Skibidi Toilet, created by Alexey Gerasimov, has taken the internet by storm with its absurd humor and quirky animation. The series features toilets with human heads, caught up in ridiculous battles, all set to the catchy tune of "Dom Dom Yes Yes" by Biser King. What started as short, bizarre clips has turned into a full-blown meme, with a loyal fan base and even a movie adaptation in the works.

Fortnite's latest collaboration is just another chapter in the game's long history of strange and unexpected partnerships. From Spider-Man to Goku, the game has never been shy about mixing pop culture with its battle royale madness. While some players are scratching their heads over this off-the-wall crossover, most seem to be loving the weirdness. But act fast—this limited-time bundle will be gone by December 29, 2024.

So, what do you think—will you be picking up the Skibidi Toilet bundle, or is this one crossover that's a little too wacky for your taste?