Skibidi Toilet is getting a movie and TV franchise from Michael Bay

Skibidi Toilet is the latest viral sensation to take over the minds of iPad children. It is a YouTube series created in Garry's Mod where the world has been taken over by evil toilets that have strange smiling heads inside.

Each episode of the YouTube series gets millions of views within just hours of uploading, and with such popularity you can be sure Hollywood smells dollar bills, even if it doesn't understand it. According to Variety, a Skibidi Toilet movie and TV franchise is in the works, with none other than Michael Bay at the helm.

Former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman is also working on the project, and said the following: "We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side. But it's not a be-all, end-all for us."

We're not sure how Skibidi Toilet can be made into a movie, as none of the videos run for more than 5 minutes, and none of them have any real dialogue. But, when there's money involved, Hollywood will find a way.

