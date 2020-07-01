Ski resort and more added to DayZ in new update

You're watching Advertisements

The zombie survival sandbox otherwise known as DayZ just got a little update that, on top of a few tweaks and adjustments, adds a couple of interesting new areas to the north-west portion of South Zagoria. We're talking specifically about the Saint Roman Ski Resort and the Biathlon Arena (there's also a new 'Sporter Rifle' added to complement the shooting range included therein).

Throw in the addition of an indoor cooking stove, a frying pan, medium/party tents, and a disposable lighter, and zombie survivalists have a few new tools at their disposal as they try and stay clear of both the undead and other groups of players.

Check out the new teaser trailer above to see the new locations in more detail, and let us know down below what you want to see added to DayZ next.