Sker Ritual

Sker Ritual's latest roadmap includes new maps, weapons, and PS5 cross-play

There's still no word on PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, however.

Following its 1.0 release last month, Wales Interactive has released a post-launch roadmap for Sker Ritual.

The roadmap includes two new maps, PS5 cross-play, and new weapons which will be added to the game between May and October. DLC containing four new cosmetics is also detailed and these have been created based on community suggestions.

"We are committed to continually improving all areas of the game including: optimisation, bug fixes, balancing and networking". The team did, however, note that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are still "TBC at the moment".

You can read our review of the game here.

Sker Ritual

