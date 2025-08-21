Skeletor Returns in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction

A brand-new He-Man game is on the way. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is a side-scrolling brawler in retro-inspired pixel art style, developed by Bitmap Bureau together with Mattel and Limited Run Games. Players will take control of He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and more, battling across 12 large and diverse levels filled with relentless action, power-ups, magic, and special abilities. The mission: stop Skeletor from completing an ancient ritual that could plunge Eternia into eternal darkness.

Erika Winterholler from Mattel described the project as "a love letter to those who grew up with He-Man," combining classic visuals with modern gameplay. Josh Fairhurst of Limited Run Games added that it's "the Masters of the Universe arcade game I yearned for as a child." He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is confirmed for Playstation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch, and PC. Check out the awesome trailer below.