Skeleton Crew offers pirates, treasure, and wars in the stars this December

HQ

One of the last major additions planned for Disney+ in 2024 is yet another live-action Star Wars series. This one is known as Skeleton Crew, and revolves around Jude Law's hero Jod Na Nawood as he takes on the task of returning a bunch of youngsters back to their homes, all while evading space pirates, terrible aliens, cosmic conflicts, and other dangers. Needless to say, it's authentic Star Wars.

With all this planned, Disney and Lucasfilm has now released a new trailer for Skeleton Crew, giving us a teaser of what kinds of adventures we'll be in store for when the series makes its arrival on Disney+ starting from December 3, 2024.

Check it out below.