Skeleton Crew is Disney's least popular Star Wars series

The much more child-friendly Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has not been received with quite as open arms by fans as Disney might have hoped, and its premiere was almost disastrous. According to Nielsen's metrics, the first two episodes streamed a total of 382 million minutes in the first week, which is the lowest figure ever for a Star Wars series.

In comparison, The Acolyte reached 488 million minutes with its first two episodes in its premiere week, while the third season of The Mandalorian reached 823 million minutes in the same time.

Because despite generally quite positive reviews from fans and critics, especially for its "post-Return of the Jedi" feel, focusing on children being whisked away on an intergalactic space adventure. However, the show hasn't been able to translate this into strong ratings and despite discussions about a second season by the show's director Jon Watts, everything now hinges on whether or not the final episodes actually managed to attract more viewers.

"We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do. You'll be growing up with the kids."

As we all know, The Acolyte failed to garner enough viewership to justify more seasons, also due to its huge production costs, but the risk is now that Skeleton Crew may meet the same fate.

Are you watching Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and what do you think of the show?