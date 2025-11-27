Skate's second season to bring more social features and have an 80s skate culture vibe

HQ

The first season of Skate is almost in the books. Developer Full Circle is now getting ready to debut the next round of content, which is coming in the second season known as Future Radical. This next chapter of the game will have a big focus on social features and takes inspiration from 80s skating culture too.

As a summary of what to expect, Season 2 will add new skateable areas, additional challenges, better ways to coordinate with your friends, a new game mode, extra cosmetics, and more seasonal events, including one for winter and one to ring in spring eventually as well.

The new mode is known as Own the Lot and it's inspired by the series classic where as a team of players you have to tick off and overcome a slate of shared challenges within a time limit. The more challenges you complete, the better the reward.

Beyond this, for the social features, expect to see in-game party chat and droppable beacons to find and join parties. These are matched up with enhancements to the Replay Editor to bring Advanced Editor and offer even more ways to create stunning clips. Looking at gameplay, handplants are coming to the game to add even more trick options, and the extra skateable areas will include the Casper Hotel Rooftop, the Road Tunnel, Building Roof Patio, and Canal Buildings, each of which will remain post Season 2 as part of the continued evolution of the game. And this is also the case for the latest visual pass update that improves lighting, pedestrian behavior, adds more hairstyles and cosmetic options, and more.

With a new season, you should also expect a new Skate.Pass and more paid cosmetics from even more real-world brands like Adidas, Scifi, Ricta, and OJ. This is also reflected in the soundtrack that is adding music from Motorhead, Public Enemy, The Bombay Royale, and more.

Check out the Season 2 trailer for Skate below.