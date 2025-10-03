Skate's first season debuts next week and brings bouncy inflatables and its 'battle pass'

HQ

Skate has had a bit of a turbulent Early Access launch as fans grapple with the monetisation and the general tone of the game too. There's work for Full Circle before the skateboarding title arrives in its completed 1.0 state, and this is starting to take effect in the first season update.

Arriving on October 7, Season 1 will introduce an array of new features and content to the game, including new areas, seasonal events, new challenges and tasks, additional brand partners, and even the Skate.Pass battle pass idea.

As per the new areas, San Van is to be bolstered with new decor at The Orb and The Skateway. But this decor will only be a taste of what's to come, as Skate-o-Ween will soon arrive and bring Halloween-themed goodies between October 21 and November 11. This event is described as a "lighthearted Halloween celebration that's less about the spook," a way for players to skate around in a daft costume. It will then be followed by the 7-Ply Maple Harvest between November 18 and December 2, which will celebrate the movement of the 70s when skaters discovered how effective maple wood was as a skateboard deck material.

Otherwise, new challenges and tasks are on the table, 40 in total that will rotate in and out on a weekly basis. There will be fresh brand partners, including Santa Cruz, Independent, and Creature, plus several new songs being added to the soundtrack from Ice Cube, Dinosaur Jr., Bad Religion, and more.

There will be a lighting update arriving that should make the game look even better, and of course the Skate.Pass to enable ways to further earn cosmetics and Tix by completing challenges and tasks by playing your way.

Check out all of this in action in the Season 1 trailer below.