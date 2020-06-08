Skater XL has been delayed by three weeks

You're watching Advertisements

If you are looking forward to spending the summer doing some virtual skateboarding (fewer bruises, fewer posers, less corona!) in Skater XL, Easy Day Studios has bad news to start the week off with, as it tweets that the game has been delayed:

"What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date. Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the launch of Skater XL 1.0 on PS4, XB1, and PC to July 28th"

That is exactly three weeks later than originally intended, and for Switch, they don't have a new confirmed date yet:

"We'll be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience as we finalize the game. Not to worry-between now and then, we will be showing more new content & features that will be available at launch and continuing to polish the game"

Still... Better to bring fans a great game later than a broken game on the planned date, right?